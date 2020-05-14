Based on the “tremendous job” people have done in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will move to Stage 2 of his four-phase reopening plan this weekend.
“Go get your hair cut Saturday,” Little said.
Under Stage 2, almost all businesses will be able to reopen, including barbers and hair salons, restaurant dining rooms and indoor gyms. Restaurants will need to submit a plan to the local health district outlining how they intend to meet safety and sanitation protocols, but they can reopen while the district reviews the proposal.
“With Stage 2, over 95 percent of Idaho businesses will be able to open their doors, starting as soon as Saturday,” Little said.
