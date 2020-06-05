BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little unveiled a plan today to provide a one-time $1,200 cash bonus for people to return to full-time work if they have qualified for unemployment benefits since as early as March.
"More than 60 percent of Americans who are out of work because of the pandemic earn more with the enhanced unemployment benefits than they do from their normal wages," Little said at a news conference.
"This is not a bad thing, but it may create some hesitancy to go back to work," he said. "Now is the time for us to provide Idahoans with a financial incentive to return to work and ensure our economic rebound is swift and robust."
As much as $100 million in federal relief funds will be earmarked for the program, which will also have a $750 cash bonus for going back to part-time work. It is intended to serve an estimated 70,000 people. Guidelines to apply will be available June 15.
