Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, March 27. Little has ordered a 1% cut in state agency spending because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus. The Republican governor said the 1% cutback doesn't apply to healthcare workers. He also on Friday directed the Idaho Department of Labor to make it easier for people who've lost their jobs to file unemployment claims. He also ordered a $40 million transfer of funds to fight the virus.