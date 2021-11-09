Linda Kay Dupuis, 60, was born Aug. 30, 1961, to Elizabeth “Betty” Sarbacher and Herb Sarbacher in Lewiston. She was taken too soon on Nov. 2, 2021, in a tragic accident in Lewiston.
Linda married Michael “Mike” Dupuis on March 4, 1978, at the young age of 16. The couple spent the first several years traveling for work. In 1985, they settled down in Winchester, where they raised their four children, Jannine Riley, Jackie Robinson, Tammy Dupuis and Jason Dupuis.
Linda volunteered for the Winchester QRU and was very involved in several other areas of the community. Mike and Linda moved to Peck about 10 years ago, where she resided until her death.
In 1992, Linda received her nursing degree from Walla Walla Community College. She spent her career working at both Tri-State Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed teaching and working with students. She was a true advocate for her patients and always had time to help family members and educate them in what they needed to know in order to care for their family members when they returned home. Linda was a devoted nurse and an inspiration to more people than she was aware of.
When Linda wasn’t at work, you could find her with her husband, Mike, out fishing, hunting or just running around the woods. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren out hunting, fishing and camping. Several years ago, Mike and Linda bought a brush-cutting business which allowed them to spend more time in the environment they loved. Her kids and grandkids would come up during the summer months and help as much as they could. Linda was a very proud grandmother.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mike Dupuis; children, Jannine (George) Riley, Jackie (Justin) Robinson, Tammy Dupuis and Jason (Melissa) Dupuis; grandchildren, Elizabeth Riley, Caristae Robinson, Emma Robinson, Jerome Taylor, Mikey Taylor, Able Glasson, Linda Glasson, Orlan Dupuis, Katie Dupuis and Billy Dupuis; mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Sarbacher; foster parents, Jeannine and Wendell Thomas; brothers, Chuck and Kevin Sarbacher; sister, Lesa Franz; foster sister, Cinniman; foster brother, Seth; mother-in-law, Jayne Brown; brother-in-law, Dennis Dupuis; sister-in-law, Debbie Krause; as well as her friends and coworkers.
Linda joins her grandson, Colton Robinson; father, Herb Sarbacher; and brothers-in-law, Chuck and Kenny Dupuis in heaven.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Craigmont Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St.
Please remember to sign the online guestbook at merchantfuneralhome.com.