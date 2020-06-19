Life Care Center of Lewiston has officially resolved its outbreak of COVID-19.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare removed the nursing home from a list of long-term care facilities with active cases today. Life Care of Lewiston Director Tiffany Goin said today is the center’s 28th consecutive day without a case of COVID-19, the official threshold for declaring an outbreak resolved, according to public health guidelines.
The center was hit hard with the illness that is particularly dangerous to older and health-compromised people. In all, 54 residents and employees of Life Care Center either tested positive for the illness or were presumed to have it and 18 residents tragically died from the illness.
Goin said she is grateful for the support of the community during the outbreak.
“Just a huge thank you to the community and the families and all the support we have received,” she said. “It’s nothing I would ever want anybody else to have to experience.”
Nursing homes can allow visitors under Idaho’s reopening protocols. But Goin said Life Care of Lewiston will wait until June 29 to do so, two weeks after nursing homes were first allowed to accept visitors.
