A positive coronavirus test result hit closer to home Thursday, and it comes at a time when the virus seems to be surging in the area.
Lewiston High School athletic director Corey Williams confirmed to the Tribune a player on the freshman football team did come down with COVID-19, and the entire Bengals ninth-grade group will have to be quarantined for at least one week.
The school district said Wednesday it canceled its game scheduled for Thursday at Bengal Field against Sandpoint, and at least one more game could be in jeopardy because of the decision. Williams stressed the game against the Bulldogs was canceled because the district wanted to be cautious.
“You never want to have this conversation, we understand how important football and athletics are and their extracurricular activities, but we're faced with different times and challenges and it's a learning experience for all," said Williams, who noted he spoke with the freshman team before informing parents of the decision to cancel the game against Sandpoint. "With the guidance of our district, the guidance from public health, we're going to do the best job that we can of making sure that all involved are safe and that we follow all protocols and procedures so that we ensure that that happens. That we are going to be able to continue to go to school and be able to compete."
Also a family member of the player tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the player and the family member who tested positive are being withheld because of privacy laws.
The varsity game scheduled for 7 p.m. today at Bengal Field against Sandpoint, as well as junior varsity game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Sandpoint, are not affected by this decision and will be played, Williams said.
