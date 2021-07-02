Lewiston's streak of triple-digit days was extended to seven today — but just barely.
The temperature topped out at 100, and only for a short time in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The daily record of 106 on July 2, 1924, wasn't threatened.
The string of triple-digit temperatures started Saturday with a high of 103, followed by 107 Sunday, 112 Monday, 115 Tuesday, 113 Wednesday and 101 Thursday.
Lewiston all-time record for consecutive 100-degree days is 11, set in 1967, 1938 and 1897.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for triple-digit temperatures to continue through Sunday.