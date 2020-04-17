An official at Life Care Center of Lewiston released a statement this afternoon acknowledging the long-term care facility has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected residents and staff and led to at least one death.
Executive Tiffany Goin said in the statement that eight residents and 11 associates have tested positive for COVID-19 and that others have symptoms consistent with the illness but have not been tested.
One of the residents was transferred to a local hospital and later died. Goin said the other residents who tested positive are isolated at the facility and recovering. One of the employees who tested positive has recovered and returned to work and the others are recovering at home.
“We are continuing to closely monitor all patients and staff and working on expanded testing within the facility now that access to testing supplies locally has improved,” she said.
