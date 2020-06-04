The J.C. Penney store at the Lewiston Center Mall will close permanently, the company announced on its website Thursday afternoon.
Penney, an iconic 118-year-old department chair that is now in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, posted a list of 154 stores that will be closing. The Lewiston store was on the list, as was a story in Ponderay, Idaho.
The Lewiston J.C. Penney has been an anchor tenant of the Lewiston mall for decades. Its closure will follow the shuttering of Macy's in the mall earlier this year.
The Lewiston J.C. Penney has been closed since mid-March because of coronavirus concerns. No details about a possible liquidation sale were provided.
