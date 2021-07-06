Lewiston's high temperature so far today is 104, which marks the 11th consecutive day the town has seen triple-digit temperatures.
That streak ties the city's all-time record for the longest string of 100-degree days. There were also 11 in a row in 1897, 1939 and 1967.
Today's high of 104 also ties the July 6 record, which was first achieved in 1968, according to National Weather Service records.
The NWS forecast is calling for a high of 100 on Wednesday in Lewiston, which would make this the longest streak of triple-digit days in the city's recorded history.