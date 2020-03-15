The Lewiston School District will close for two weeks starting Monday because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said district leaders will use the two weeks, one of which covers spring break, to assess the quickly evolving situation and determine if a further extension of the closure is warranted and also to deep clean the schools.
All employees are to report to work as normal and they will be given tasks that may otherwise not be required because of the absence of students. Educators and technical staff will work on ways to “get education to our kids in the event we do have to stay closed longer,” Donaldson said. Others will be assigned a range of tasks such as helping to clean the schools.
Donaldson said having employees report as normal will help hold them harmless, especially hourly workers, who would otherwise suffer a loss of pay.
“Everybody comes to work like they usually would,” he said.
In a letter to parents, Donaldson said the district is working on a plan to deliver lunch and breakfast to students.
During the closure all school-based sports and extracurricular activities will be canceled. All district facilities will be closed to non-district employees.
“I want to share my appreciation of our students, parents, staff, and community members as we navigate through these unchartered waters together,” Donaldson wrote in a communication to parents. “We, as a community, will continue to support one another and meet the challenges that we face. Maintaining a sense of calm, even when we may be feeling anxiety, is vital for ourselves, our children, and neighbors. As we support one another through the upcoming weeks, we will become stronger together.”