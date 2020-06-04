The Lewiston School Board took action Wednesday evening that will allow the public to physically attend their meetings again starting next week.
The board has been utilizing virtual meetings that the public could tune into online in order to abide by social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
Guidance from Idaho’s Rebound Plan will be used as the board returns to a traditional format.
Monday’s school board meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s going to be a tight expenditure budget, but we are pleased that we are able to maintain programs and staffing,” said Leann Hubbard, the district’s business services director.