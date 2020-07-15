The 86th annual Lewiston Roundup and Roundup Week events have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic for this year.
"We want to see you," according to a news release today from the Lewiston Roundup Association. "We want to celebrate our community. We want to be able to do all these things with you, for you and safely. However we cannot risk the safety of the community, our dedicated volunteers and our faithful patrons."
The dates for the activities were Sept. 8 through Sept. 12. The association has been organizing the late summer rodeo since 1935 and has only canceled it one other time, in 1942, because of World War II.
"The decision was not easily made and came after many meetings and heartfelt discussions surrounding the viability of a successful event," according to the news release.
Another large scale event, the Aug. 8 She's Wild Summer Smash Demolition Derby, also will not be held.
