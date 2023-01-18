The city of Lewiston issued an alert this morning for all of its customers to boil drinking water because of a reservoir failure in a portion of the city's water system.
Out of "an abundance of caution," the water boiling order is for all city of Lewiston customers, according to the news release. The order is not for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers.
Any water that is consumed through drinking, cooking and brushing teeth should be boiled. Water used for bathing doesn't need to be treated.
The city is also requesting that customers practice conserving water as much as possible.
The city provided these guidelines for boiling water to make it safe:
* If the water from your tap is clear, boil it for three minutes to disinfect. This kills disease-causing bacteria and parasites. Instead of boiling, you may add one-eighth of a teaspoon household bleach per gallon of water and let it sit for half an hour.
* If the water is cloudy, filter it by pouring it through a coffee filter and then boil for three minutes.
* If you cannot boil the water, filter it through a coffee filter and add one-fourth of a teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water. Let it sit for one hour.
* Another option is bottled water. Make sure bottles come in tightly sealed containers. Water bottles less than six months old are best.
* The boil water alert order will remain in effect until officials from the City of Lewiston have issued a safe to drink order.
The city will issue more information as it becomes available on its website and Facebook page.