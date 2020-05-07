UPDATE AT 3:12 P.M.: Isaac T. Blount has been found and is unharmed, the Lewiston police announced.
Lewiston police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing Lewiston man.
Isaac T. Blount left his residence on the 1600 block of Birch Avenue in Lewiston at 10:30 a.m. today. He was seen near the new Gun Club extension road at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Lewiston police said Blount has the mentality of a 3-year-old. He was last seen wearing a shirt and athletic shorts with knee-high socks.
Blount is approximately 5-foot-11, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair with a close-shaven beard.
If a person locates him, they are asked to contact the Lewiston police at (208) 746-0171.
