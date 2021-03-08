A multi-agency task force has concluded its investigation of an officer-involved shooting, finding that Lewiston Police Officer James Allen was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Cole Blevins Dec. 27 at a residence on Powers Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards.
According to a news release issued today by Lewiston Police, a prosecutorial review conducted by the Clearwater County prosecuting attorney concluded that “Officer Allen’s actions were appropriate, did not violate criminal law, and are found to be justifiable based on the grounds of self-defense.”
The shooting took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Powers Avenue. Allen was at the residence for a possible child abuse call. He was met at the door by a juvenile male and Blevins. According to the news release, Blevins reached into a chair and pulled out a handgun, which he pointed at Allen.
Allen pulled his service weapon and fired three times at Blevins, 40, according to the release. Blevins was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Idaho State Police conducted an independent investigation of the shooting and forwarded its findings to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office for final review.
