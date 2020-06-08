Lewiston police are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Prospect Avenue this morning.
Lewiston police investigate homicide on Prospect Avenue
A man was killed overnight and a male suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court Tuesday.
Lewiston police plan to release more information about the homicide later today.
