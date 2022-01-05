After four years as chief of the Lewiston Police Department and 32 years of service overall, Budd Hurd announced Wednesday he will retire this summer.
Hurd was named interim chief after Chris Ankeny's abrupt resignation in January 2018, and Hurd was selected as full-time chief in September 2018.
Hurd has been with the department for 32 years. He started as a reserve officer in the late 1980s, according to a news release from the city of Lewiston distributed Wednesday afternoon.
“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided that it is finally time for me to hang up the badge and begin the next chapter of my life — retirement,” Hurd said in the news release. “My wife and I have five wonderful adult children, and nine beautiful grandchildren that we can’t wait to spend more time with.”
Hurd graduated in 1990 from Lewis-Clark State College with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, and joined the Lewiston Police Department shortly after, starting out as a patrol officer and eventually working his way into a school resource officer position.
In 2005, he was promoted to corporal; in 2008 he moved up to sergeant; in 2012 he was promoted to the position of lieutenant, and he remained in this role until being named chief.
