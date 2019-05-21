City of Lewiston: two 30-year bonds; simple majority needed for passage
Wastewater treatment plant improvements in the amount of $29.18 million
3,457 votes counted.
Yes: 90.28 percent
No: 9.72
Water treatment system improvements in the amount of $42 million
3,417 votes counted
Yes: 89.5 percent
No: 10.5 percent
City of Moscow: 10-year general obligation bond; two-thirds supermajority needed for passage. A new police station, remodel the old station and rehabilitate the Paul Mann building, at a cost of $9.64 million
With approximately 2,400 votes counted
Yes: 69.28 percent
No: 30.72 percent
School levies passing
Salmon River School District levy: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $525,000 at an estimated rate of $3.81 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption
Yes: 170
No: 47
Whitepine School District levy: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $880,000 at an estimated rate of $4.42 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption
Yes: 232
No: 124
Cottonwood School District: one-year levy supplemental levy expected to generate $325,000 at an estimated rate of $2.04 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption
Yes: 299
No: 95
Mountain View School District: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $3,090,048 at an estimated rate of $3.61 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption
Yes: 1,246
No: 1,115
Nezperce School District: one-year supplemental levy of $445,000
Yes: 149
No: 37