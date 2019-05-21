City of Lewiston: two 30-year bonds; simple majority needed for passage

Wastewater treatment plant improvements in the amount of $29.18 million

3,457 votes counted.

Yes: 90.28 percent

No: 9.72

Water treatment system improvements in the amount of $42 million

3,417 votes counted

Yes: 89.5 percent

No: 10.5 percent

City of Moscow: 10-year general obligation bond; two-thirds supermajority needed for passage. A new police station, remodel the old station and rehabilitate the Paul Mann building, at a cost of $9.64 million

With approximately 2,400 votes counted

Yes: 69.28 percent

No: 30.72 percent

School levies passing

Salmon River School District levy: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $525,000 at an estimated rate of $3.81 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption

Yes: 170

No: 47

Whitepine School District levy: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $880,000 at an estimated rate of $4.42 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption

Yes: 232

No: 124

Cottonwood School District: one-year levy supplemental levy expected to generate $325,000 at an estimated rate of $2.04 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption

Yes: 299

No: 95

Mountain View School District: one-year supplemental levy expected to generate $3,090,048 at an estimated rate of $3.61 per $1,000 in taxable value after the homeowner’s exemption

Yes: 1,246

No: 1,115

Nezperce School District: one-year supplemental levy of $445,000

Yes: 149

No: 37

