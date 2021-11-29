OROFINO -- The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 44 that happened Saturday.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Issac Mcfarland, 18, of Lewiston, was traveling west on the highway at a high rate of speed about 6:30 p.m. near Orofino when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into a culvert off the side of the road. Mcfarland was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital with minor injuries, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.