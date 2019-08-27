A 64-year-old Lewiston man died at the scene of a rollover accident Monday night on Bryden Canyon Road near the Eighth Street overpass.
Patrick Loseth appeared to have been ejected from the 2006 Dodge pickup truck he was driving at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
Loseth is believed to have been the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to the release.
Bryden Canyon Road was closed for approximately five hours as the Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team examined the scene.
It was determined that Loseth was traveling westbound on Bryden Canyon Road when his pickup truck left the north side of the roadway and rolled at least one time on the hillside, according to the release.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked by police to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.