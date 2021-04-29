Lewiston man dies in crash near Myrtle

MYRTLE — A 68-year-old Lewiston man died when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guard rail near McKay's Bend on U.S. Highway 12 on Thursday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
Bradley W. Harrison was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane at milepost 18.9. At the curve, his motorcycle drifted through the eastbound lane and struck the guard rail, resulting in Harrison being ejected from the motorcycle, an ISP news release said.
The motorcycle came to rest in the middle of the two lanes.
Harrison, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
Officers from the Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which occurred near the town of Myrtle.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.