Police arrested a Lewiston man Saturday on multiple drug trafficking charges after he allegedly led them on a brief foot chase.
According to a Lewiston Police Department news release, Tyrone A. Paul, 34, is facing felony charges of trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamines. Lewiston police stopped Paul in a green 2011 Nissan Maxima at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 21st Street Albertsons.
Paul allegedly fled on foot, and officers gave chase, according to the police department. They took him into custody in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of 20th Street, about two blocks to the north.
A search of Paul allegedly found 8.5 grams of heroin, 59.2 grams of methamphetamine and $1,350 in cash. Officers also searched Paul’s vehicle after obtaining a search warrant, and allegedly found an additional 12 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales and packaging material.
Paul was booked into the Nez Perce County jail on the trafficking charges, a single charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, and several outstanding warrants out of Washington, according to the police department.