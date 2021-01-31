A 51-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting on Spring View Lane near Lewiston on Saturday night.
Douglas L. Tibbits was taken into custody by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault with intent to commit murder.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Spring View Lane about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Aaron T. Brewer, 39, of Lewiston, was taken by the Lewiston Fire Department to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
A nursing supervisor at St. Joseph’s said Brewer was treated and taken to a hospital in Spokane.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Idaho State Police Investigations Unit and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.