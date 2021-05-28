Wednesday
Market: Steady.
Head sold: 1,023.
Steers: 300-400 pounds 140 to 160; 400-500 pounds 140 to 160; 500-600 pounds 145 to 160; 600-700 pounds 137 to 145; 700-800 pounds 125 to 140; 800-900 pounds 110 to 125; 900-1,000 pounds 105 to 115; 1,000 pounds & up N/A.
Heifers: 300-400 pounds N/A; 400-500 pounds 130 to 140; 500-600 pounds 130 to 140; 600-700 pounds 125 to 134; 700-800 pounds 110 to 120; 800-900 pounds 100 to 110; 900-1,000 pounds 95 to 110; 1,000 pounds & up N/A.
Cows: Breaking Cows 64 to 68; Canners & Cutters 40 to 55; Young Feeders 70 to 80; Bulls 85 to 95; Baby Calves 200 to 350; Stock Cows 1000-1200; Stock Cows w/ Calves n/a.
Comments: Next feeder sale at 11 a.m. June 9.
Horses: Mares 600-950; Geldings 800-1,600.
Hogs: Barrows and Gilts No. 1&2 85 to 90; No. 3 80 to 90; Butcher Hogs light 85 to 90; Sows 400-600 pounds 25 to 50; Boars 5 to 25; Feeder Pigs 73 to 105; Weaner Pigs 35 to 70.
Sheep: Choice Slaughter Lambs 130; Feeder Lambs 65-90 pounds 201 to 235; Ewes 70 to 100; Cull Ewes 45 to 70.
Goats: Bucks 139 to 239; Nannies 100 to 150; Dairy 80 to 140; Kids 165 to 290.
Comments: Next Small Animal sale at 11 a.m. June 9.