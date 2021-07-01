The high temperature so far today in Lewiston is 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, marking the sixth straight day the town has seen triple digits.
It was a bit less scorching today, follow high temperatures of 113 Wednesday, 115 Tuesday, 112 Monday and 107 Sunday. Those highs all broke or matched daily temperature records, but today's high didn't break the July 1 record, which is 107, set in 2013.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected to persist through at least Sunday, according to the NWS.
Lewiston's record for consecutive triple-digit days is 11, set on three occasions, in 1967, 1938 and 1897.