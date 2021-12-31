Lewiston got 7.2 inches of snow Thursday, the largest daily total in nearly 10 years

Lewiston saw a 24-hour snow total of 7.2 inches Thursday, which set a Dec. 30 record for the town, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
It's the most snow Lewiston has seen in one day since there were 8.4 inches on Jan. 18, 2012.
Thursday's total fell short of the all-time December record of 7.5 inches during a day in 1964, as well as the town's all-time record of 11 inches on Feb. 2, 1916.
* Solid waste collection in Lewiston was canceled for the second consecutive day Friday, according to a city of Lewiston news release. Sunshine Disposal and Recycling will collect extra waste on resident's next regular pickup date, the release said.