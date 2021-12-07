Law enforcement officers are still looking for a 15-year-old Lewiston girl who is thought to be with a 36-year-old man wanted on child molestation charges, according to a Tuesday news release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Lillian Ray Dixon, 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen Friday at Lewiston High. It is believed she is with Jonathon Wayne Bowles, 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bowles is a sex offender who has three warrants for his arrest out of Garfield County, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officials now believe Bowles may have stolen a vehicle and the pair may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Washington state license plate BKA0197, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children news release.
It is believed the pair were spotted in Starbuck, Wash., on Monday, and were later seen in Pomeroy on the same day.
Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children news release.
Anyone who sees either Dixon and Bowles are asked to call 911, the Idaho State Police (208-209-8730) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (1-800-THE-LOST).