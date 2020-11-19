After more than five and a half hours of spirited public testimony and debate among its members, a divided Lewiston City Council passed an emergency mask mandate tonight to help stem the alarming local spike in COVID-19 cases.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was joined by Councilors Bob Blakey, John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly to vote in favor. Mayor Mike Collins and Councilors Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted against the order.
The measure generally mandates that people wear a face mask or other covering when in public. It will expire on or before Jan. 25.
