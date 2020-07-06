Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard presented a draft proposal to the Lewiston City Council this evening that would mandate face masks in certain situations to help stem the rising number of local COVID-19 infections.
Nygaard said he worked with officials from Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management to draft the order requiring masks in public places where social distancing isn’t possible.
Some members of the council requested the proposed order be placed on their regular meeting agenda for next Monday night. But Nygaard doesn’t have to wait until then, and could issue the order at any time.
Councilors could take a vote Monday to affirm the order if Nygaard issues it.
