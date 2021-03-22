After passionate discussion regarding the city of Lewiston's mask mandate -- and angry interruptions from people in the audience who apparently were removed from the meeting Monday night -- the Lewiston City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the order.
Mayor Michael Collins, Councilors Kevin Kelly, Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted to repeal the order before its original 90-day term ended in late April. Councilors Bob Blakey, John Bradbury and Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder voted against removing the mandate.
