After passionate discussion regarding the city of Lewiston's mask mandate -- and angry interruptions from people in the audience who apparently were removed from the meeting Monday night -- the Lewiston City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the order.

Mayor Michael Collins, Councilors Kevin Kelly, Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted to repeal the order before its original 90-day term ended in late April. Councilors Bob Blakey, John Bradbury and Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder voted against removing the mandate.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's Tribune.

Tags