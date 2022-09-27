The Lewiston City Council is withholding its $40,000 annual contribution for Valley Vision.
The decision happened late Monday at a council meeting in a split vote. Council President Hannah Liedkie as well as councilors Jim Kleeburg and John Spickelmire, who was recently appointed, were in the majority.
Councilors Kathy Schroeder and Rick Tousley were in the minority. Councilor Kassee Forsmann was absent.
“I believe that this type of agreement really should have some measurables in it,” Spickelmire said. “It’s not Valley Vision’s fault but I do feel this one should be closed out, rewritten correctly and resubmitted.”
Valley Vision was the largest of five service contracts the council voted on Monday. The council also chose to withhold its $15,000 annual support of the Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau.
The money for Valley Vision and the Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau is being kept in a contingency fund. The council could still assign it to those groups or allocate it elsewhere.
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston will continue to get $30,000 this fiscal year, while the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley will receive $18,000 and the Lewiston Civic Theatre will get $30,000.
The council has pledged to look at all of the agreements and see what changes are needed in the coming year.