The Lewiston City Council extended its mask mandate for 90 days tonight on the same vote it initially enacted a mandate in November.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was joined by Councilors Bob Blakey and Kevin Kelly in supporting Councilor John Bradbury's motion to extend the mandate, with an update from public health officials on the state of the coronavirus pandemic after 45 days.
Mayor Mike Collins and Councilors Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted against the extension.
