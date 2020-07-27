The Lewiston City Council approved a face mask advisory order Monday night to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but stopped short of making the practice mandatory.
Councilors voted 5-2 for the advisory, with Mayor Mike Collins and Councilor John Pernsteiner voting no. The council tabled the mask advisory two weeks ago after hearing strong opposition during public comments, but it got another podium-pounding, finger-wagging crowd opposed to any form of mask order at Monday’s meeting.
Collins was the only councilor present in person at the Lewiston City Library for the meeting, which reverted to a virtual affair after the crush of commenters at the previous meeting made social distancing impossible to maintain. Some screamed at the council, while others hurled personal insults at City Manager Alan Nygaard and the councilors, comparing city actions to communism or oppression in Nazi Germany.
Nearly four dozen people spoke in opposition, but Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder and other councilors said they had heard from dozens of others who supported some form of mask order.
“To me, I think there is a majority out there that is wanting to support this, and I support it,” Schroeder said.
