Several people are at least temporarily displaced this morning following a fire at the Thompson Apartments near St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
The fire at the building on the corner of Third Avenue and Sixth Street started about 5:30 a.m. said resident Kylee Tolle, who was getting ready to go to work when she heard a fire alarm and smelled smoke.
"I said 'You need to call 911. There is a fire in our building,' " Tolle said to her partner, Mathias Hamilton.
Hamilton did and then banged on the doors of other residents and helped some evacuate.
Four firetrucks and 24 personnel from the Lewiston Fire Department responded. According to a news release from the department, a second fire started that may have been caused by a stove being left on during the evacuation.
Firefighters were still mopping up at 8 a.m. and making sure the fire was completely snuffed out said Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief Erik Kelly. The news release indicated the fire may have started in the attic.
The building has about 20 apartment units said Vic Marshall, who lives there and manages it for Skyline Property.
"Basically it's a mess," Marshall said.