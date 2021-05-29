Trent Sellers came up with his most masterful performance of the season and Aidan Nagle had a three-run triple in a five-run second inning as the Lewis-Clark State baseball team staved off elimination with a 10-0 victory in the Avista NAIA World Series on Saturday.
With the victory, the Warriors (42-5) advance to play the loser of Saturday's next game, which pits ninth-seeded LSU Shreveport against top-seeded Southeastern, at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The Bulldogs (42-12) saw their season come to an end.
Sellers scattered five hits and two walks in eight innings, striking out seven to improve to 7-1 on the season.
Nagle had two hits and four RBI, senior outfielder Jack Johnson was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI, senior outfielder Dalton Harum was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a home run in the ninth, and senior first baseman Brock Ephan had a hit and two RBI.
Five different players had a hit for Concordia.
Alex Johnson (2-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, two walks and five earned runs in 1⅓ innings.