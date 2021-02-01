BOISE – Will the ability to make apples-to-apples comparisons regarding tax expenditures help local government entities improve efficiency and reduce property taxes?
That's the hope of the interim Property Taxes and Revenue Expenditures Working Group.
The working group was formed after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on property tax relief during the 2020 legislative session. One of its top recommendations is to create a standard statewide accounting manual and reporting system.
The intent is to ensure that cities, counties and other local taxing districts all report expenditures in the same way, so taxpayers can better understand what they're doing and how their performance compares with comparable districts around the state.
Legislation authorizing the system was introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Monday.
“Having this accounting system means we'll be able to compare apples-to-apples,” said Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, who co-chaired the interim working group. “It allows for bench-marking, which can lead to efficiencies, which can lead to lower property taxes.”
Local taxing districts currently aren't required to report expenditures the same way. That lack of uniformity makes it extremely difficult to compare performance between similar districts.
The hope, Addis said, is that greater uniformity will improve transparency and make it easier for taxpayers to identify the outliers – those districts that do something particularly well, as well as those that seem to be spending too much in a given area.
“This bill doesn't tell local districts how much they can spend or what they can spend it on,” Addis said. “It simply ensures that, when those dollars are spent, they can be tracked in a uniform manner.”
He cited a Harvard Business School report that said large firms that use this “data-mining” approach to bench-mark their own performance see an average 10 percent reduction in costs.
“I'm not saying we'll get that, but that's what the real world sees,” Addis said. “Right now, local taxing districts levy about $2 billion in property taxes every year. Ten percent of that would be $200 million. Let's get conservative and cut that in half; that's a possible savings to Idaho taxpayers of $100 million. Let's get real conservative and say we only save 1 percent. That's still an aggregate $20 million in savings. That's a significant savings, and it (provides more) transparency for all of us.”
The State Controller's Office would create the standard accounting manual. Districts would also use the office's Transparent Idaho website to report their expenditures, thereby making the information readily available to taxpayers across the state.
Addis noted that his bill is 25 pages long. He said he'll go over it in detail once the legislation comes back to committee for a public hearing.