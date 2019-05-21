PULLMAN -- Marty Lees has been fired as Washington State's baseball coach with three games left on the Cougars' schedule, athletic director Pat Chun announced Tuesday afternoon.
Lees is in his fourth season, and WSU stands at 11-39-1 overall. This will be the worst showing of Lees' tenure. His overall record is 70-137-2 and 32-83-2 in Pac-12 play.
"I met with Marty this afternoon and let him know I would be making a change in the leadership of our baseball program," Chun said in a written news release. “We appreciate Marty’s four years of service at Washington State but at this time I felt a change was necessary. Baseball is one of the most storied programs at Washington State and we will work diligently to find someone to return it to a place of prominence.”
WSU's news release said a national search will be conducted for the next baseball coach. Associated head coach Dan Spencer will serve as interim head coach during WSU's final three games of this season, at home against Arizona starting Thursday.
