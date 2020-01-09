Mike Leach is leaving Washington State to become head football coach at Mississippi State, WSU officials confirmed Thursday.
“On behalf of Washington State, we would like to thank Coach Leach for his eight years of service to the Cougars,” WSU president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun said in a joint statement. “Mike has transformed Washington State football into a national brand and we will be forever grateful.”
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the move Thursday via Twitter.
Leach coached at WSU for eight years, leading the Cougars to bowl appearances the past five seasons.
Chun is scheduled to conduct a news conference at 3 p.m. today.
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen reportedly interviewed Leach this week at the coach's offseason home in Key West, Fla.
Not long after the Yahoo report, Cohen seemed to confirm the hiring by tweeting a brief video featuring an image of a pirate scanning a body of water. Leach has been known as The Pirate since his decade as head coach at Texas Tech. Cohen then posted a tweet of Leach signing what looked to be a contract.
"Mike Leach is a proven winner who has established a culture of excellence for nearly two decades as a head coach," Cohen said in a statement. "An offensive genius and two-time national coach of the year, he has a track record of building programs to national prominence with accountability and a blue-collar approach. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Mississippi State family and look forward to watching our football program grow under his leadership."
Leach, 58, posted a 55-47 record at Washington State and in his second season guided the Cougars to their first bowl bid in a decade. This season, the Cougars went 6-7 and lost 31-21 to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. Before coming to Pullman. he went 84-43 at Texas Tech.
"I can't tell you how excited I am to be the head football coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs," Leach said in a statement. "I loved Washington State, but I am excited for the next chapter in the SEC. It's a privilege to be a part of the MSU family, and we look forward to getting down to Starkville shortly."
At Mississippi State, he will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired Jan. 3 after going 6-7 this past season. He went 14-12 during his two-year stint at the Starkville, Miss., school.
The Bulldogs job will take Leach back to the Southeastern Conference, where he spent 1997 and '98 as offensive coordinator for Hal Mumme at Kentucky. His new in-state coaching rival will be Lane Kiffin, recently hired by Mississippi.