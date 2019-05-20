Lewis-Clark State College athletic programs are changing their conference affiliation, the Lewiston school announced Monday.
Effective in the summer of 2020, the Warriors will jump from the Frontier Conference to the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The Cascade's Council of Presidents approved L-C's application at their meeting Monday at Portland, Ore.
LCSC will remain a member of the Frontier Conference through the 2019-20 academic year.
It will become the 12th full member of the Cascade, joining College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Evergreen State, Multnomah, Northwest University, Northwest Christian, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Walla Walla University, Warner Pacific, and Corban.
College administrators say the move presents a number of potential advantages, including improvements to sport alignment, travel, scheduling and recruiting. Regarding alignment, the Cascade Conference offers 10 of LCSC's 12 sports, excluding only tennis, while the Frontier Conference features league play for just seven of LCSC's sports.
"On behalf of Lewis-Clark State College, I thank the Frontier Conference for the wonderful partnership we have enjoyed over the years, as well as the Cascade Collegiate Conference for this new opportunity," LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. "Athletics is an integral part of LCSC's history and future and we are very excited to begin this new chapter. With the potential for less hazardous and arduous travel, we feel this change will put our student-athletes in an even better position to excel both on the court and in the classroom."