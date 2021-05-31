Lewis-Clark State’s Greg Blackman entered in a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning, and didn’t give LSU Shreveport anything, shutting the Pilots down to preserve a 9-6 Warrior win on Monday in the Avista NAIA World Series.
LCSC (43-5) leaned on fellow bullpen standout Jesse Parker, a senior from Preston, Idaho, after starter Alec Holmes allowed four first-inning runs and had to be pulled.
Parker went 6⅓ innings, striking out eight against only one run allowed on seven hits.
The Warrior offense posted two runs in the fourth inning and another five in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Luke White broke out of his Series slump with an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run home run in the fifth. Jack Johnson had a solo shot in the first and Brock Ephan tagged a two-out solo homer in the eighth.
LCSC now advances to play Tuesday. It will find out its opponent later Monday.
The Pilots see their season come to an end with a 45-16 record.