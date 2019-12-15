A 20-year-old Lapwai man died at the scene of a head-on collision Saturday on U.S. Highway 12, 15 miles east of Lewiston.
At 3:59 p.m., Malique A. Higheagle, 20, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line and collided with a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Justin A. Lycan, 38, of Kamiah, according to an Idaho State Police news police press release.
Higheagle was pronounced dead at the scene. Lycan and his passenger, Ara D. Lycan, 37, of Kamiah, were taken to St Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was blocked for approximately two and a half hours. The crash is still under investigation.