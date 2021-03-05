NAMPA -- The Lapwai High boys' basketball team completed an impressive march through the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament, claiming the 11th state title in school history with an 82-60 victory over Riverstone of Boise this afternoon at the Idaho Center.
The Wildcats' Kase Wynott scored 23 points while Kross Taylor connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 17 points.
Lapwai won its first two games in the tournament by 46 and 22, and surged past Riverstone to complete its season with a 20-4 record.
This story will be updated.