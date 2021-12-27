Kooskia woman injured in one-vehicle crash Sunday near Orofino

OROFINO — The 71-year-old Kooskia woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.
Sheryl White was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 about 5 miles west of Orofino when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck the embankment, then the guard rail, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. She was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital.
White was not wearing a seat belt, according to the news release. The cause of the wreck was speed and poor winter road conditions.
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Fire rescue III and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the wreck that happened at milepost 48.5.