Kendrick players celebrate after their Nov. 12 victory against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game at Bengal Field in Lewiston. The Tigers won their second consecutive state title Friday with a 42-34 win against Dietrich at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
The Kendrick football team has won its second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II state football championship, beating Dietrich 42-34 on Friday at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Sawyer Hewett, Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp all had touchdowns, and Nate Tweit had an interception as time was winding down to seal the Tigers' win.
It was a matchup of two unbeaten teams heading into the game. Kendrick (12-0) had a string of 426 unanswered points broken a week ago against Castleford. Dietrich (11-1) entered the game with an average margin of victory of 47 points.
It is Kendrick's fifth state title in the sport. The Tigers won in 1991, then went back-to-back in 2000 and 2001 before winning it last year and now this one.
Kendrick will enter the 2023 season with a 15-game winning streak.
For more on the game, see Saturday's Tribune. The Tribune Sports staff also will have a complete rundown on the Between The Lines videocast that can be seen early Saturday morning.