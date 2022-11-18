Kendrick

Kendrick players celebrate after their Nov. 12 victory against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game at Bengal Field in Lewiston. The Tigers won their second consecutive state title Friday with a 42-34 win against Dietrich at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 August Frank

The Kendrick football team has won its second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II state football championship, beating Dietrich 42-34 on Friday at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.

Sawyer Hewett, Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp all had touchdowns, and Nate Tweit had an interception as time was winding down to seal the Tigers' win.

