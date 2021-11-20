MOSCOW — The Kendrick Tigers won their first 1A DII state football championship under coach Zane Hobart on Saturday after a 30-24 victory against Carey at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Koepp was involved in all four scoring plays, running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more.
The defense also was stout, as the Tigers (9-2) forced two turnovers as the Panthers (11-1) were driving deep into Kendrick territory.
Freshman running back Sawyer Hewett received a heavy workload. He finished with 15 carries for 101 yards.
It was the first time since Nov. 19, 2016, that Kendrick played in the state title game. In that one, the Tigers fell 30-20 to Salmon River and longtime coach Charlie Shepherd at Middleton High School.
For more coverage, check out Sunday's Tribune.