Tim Bouchard had went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI as the eighth-seeded Keiser Seahawks stayed alive in the Avista NAIA World Series on Saturday with an 8-3 victory against No. 4 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan.
The Seahawks (37-17) move on to play the loser of Saturday's final game of the day, which pits second-seeded Central Methodist and No. 7 seed IU Southeast, at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The Eagles (49-11) saw its season come to an end.
Five different Keiser players finished with two hits in the game. Pablo Arevalo (9-3), the Seahawks' ace, allowed eight hits and struck out four in his 10th complete game of the season.
Danny Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Oklahoma Wesleyan. Seth Delgado had a fifth-inning solo shot to account for all of the Eagles' runs.
Crosby Bringhurst took the loss, allowing eight hits, a walk and five runs, all earned, in three innings.