UPDATE: 5:20 P.M.: A Canyon County jury has found Mark Lankford guilty of first-degree murder in the bludgeoning deaths of Robert and Cheryl Bravence.
It took jurors about two and a half hours to reach their verdict.
2:29 P.M.: CALDWELL — Mark Lankford’s fate is in the hands of a jury for the third time since his arrest for the double homicide of a couple in the Idaho County backcountry.
After twice overturning first-degree murder convictions and earning a third trial, a Canyon County jury took the case for deliberation at about 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Friday following 10 days of testimony. The Caldwell trial was held here to avoid a bias jury and the second retrial stems from a successful appeal over a since-recused prosecutor who failed to inform Lankford’s previous defense about the full details of a deal to be lenient on an incarcerated witness.
Lankford has twice been convicted of brutally beating to death U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl, while on a camping trip along the Southfork of the Clearwater River in June 1983.
In this latest trial Mark Lankford’s younger brother Bryan took the stand and took responsibility as the sole killer of the Bravences in a botched robbery. Bryan Lankford is serving a life term for the murders and has given varying accounts of the killings over the years including denying being there, blaming his brother for the slayings and taking credit as the sole killer.
The Canyon County jury will have to decide how much weight to give Bryan Lankford’s testimony and if Mark Lankford should be acquitted, or found guilty for a third time.