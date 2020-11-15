Joyce Darlene Diehl, born May 24, 1933, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Grace Assisted Living Center in Chubbuck, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Diehl; sons, Jeff and Greg Diehl; and sister, Shirley Bucklin. She is survived by her son, Dan (Kim) Diehl; brother, Dan Danielson; and grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Emily, Katie and Molly.
There will be a small service and burial at the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church and Cemetery in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.