John C. Burris

John went to heaven on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. John was born July 18, 1963, at Grangeville to Donald and Gloria (Reininger) Burris, who later divorced.
John graduated from Grangeville High School, where he lettered in football and baseball, and then went to college in Coeur d’Alene for millwright and was a volunteer fireman while going to school. He would say how he has seen things that no one should have to see. From there, he went to Canada and went to college and took accounting before he came back to Idaho. He worked at Miller Hardware in Grangeville then moved to Lewiston, where he was night manager at Super 8 and assistant manager at Money Tree. He retired from work because of health reasons.
Survivors are parents Donald and Marilyn (Eisenbarth); sisters Dawn (Burris) (James) Zbytovsky, of Unity, Canada, Helene (Burris) Nida, of Clarkston, Linda (Eisenbarth) (Lynn) Burrows, of Nampa, Idaho, and Christy (Eisenbarth) (Bob) Fischer, of Twin Falls, Idaho; brothers Larry (Kathy) Eisenbarth, of Blackfoot, Idaho, Greg (Kathy) Eisenbarth, of Hillsboro, Ore., and Ted Eisenbarth, of Twin Falls; Uncle Hank Reininger, of Lewiston; nephew Lenny Nida, of Clarkston, and niece Fairlight Reiner (Martin Thibault); great-nephews Phoenix and Barrett Thibault, and great-niece Addie Thibault, of Unity, Canada; and several cousins in the surrounding areas.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Gloria Rublack; sister Jackie Burris; nephew Russell Jon Nida; aunts and uncles Ruby (Vern) Wilburn, Kay (Otto) Rast and Marie (Fred) Sawyer; and uncles Calvin and Cole Reininger; grandparents Cole and Irene Reininger, Calvin Poulson, Margaret and John Olar, Lee and Emma Thorson; and great-grandparents Don and Stella Burris.
John was an avid baseball fan of the New York Yankees and Lewis-Clark State College. He would sit all day just to watch the baseball games and to watch the catchers, because he was one in school. He had a group of friends who he sat with all season long, same as he did for volleyball and basketball, which he also watched with his Uncle Hank. John will be dearly missed.
His ashes will be spread where his mom’s ashes were spread at a later date.